Sompo acquires rights to Novae FI book renewals

Bernard Goyder 30 May 2017

Sompo International, the Bermuda based specialty arm of Japan's Sompo Holdings, has agreed to acquire renewal rights to Novae's Syndicate 2007 financial institutions (FI) book.

The deal sees Sompo take on rights to the Lloyd's syndicate's future FI renewals, excluding emerging market liabilities, Sompo said today (30 May). The portfolio had gross written premiums of over $25mn.

Novae's class underwriter for FI, John Richards, will move to Sompo as part of the deal, along with fellow Novae underwriter Anthony Hoare...

