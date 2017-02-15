Recent news:

Soft US P&C market may extend for years: Barclays

Ted Bunker 15 February 2017

The US property and casualty market may be years from an inflection point at which the current "soft" market hardens and commercial pricing trends improve, Barclays analyst Jay Gelb noted.

Using a measure of underwriting cash flow, Gelb showed in a report that the industry is still cash-flow positive for commercial underwriting. The positive flow peaked in 2014.

But, he said, "the trend appears to be deteriorating".

Even so, Gelb noted that periods of negative cash flow can persist for...

