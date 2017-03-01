Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

1 March 2017

Slice Labs moves into five more states

Matthew Neill 1 March 2017

Munich Re-backed on-demand InsurTech start-up Slice Labs has expanded the preview release of its homeowners' offering to a further five US states.

The company will launch the preview of the platform in Massachusetts, Texas and Washington, after expanding into Colorado and Maryland late last year.

Slice Labs initially rolled out the preview offering in Iowa in 2016.

The New York-headquartered start-up has received financial backing from XL Innovate, Munich Re and several venture capital firms.

Last July Slice Labs announced...

