Recent news:

Skuld nine-month profits increase to $27mn

John Hewitt Jones 15 December 2017

Oslo-headquartered protection and indemnity (P&I) club Skuld has reported a profit of $27mn for the nine months to 20 November, as the mutual benefited from a strong investment performance.

The figure represents a 70 percent uptick in the mutual's bottom line, compared to the same period a year earlier.

Skuld recorded a strong return of 5.6 percent on its investment portfolio for the period.

The investment performance made up for an underwriting loss in the third quarter. Skuld posted a...

