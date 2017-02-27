Recent news:

Skuld increases tonnage by 11% at renewal

Catrin Shi 27 February 2017

Skuld grew by 11 percent at renewal, bringing its mutual protection and indemnity (P&I) gross tonnage to 88.5 million.

The figure is net of de-selections and lost business.

Skuld said despite a competitive environment it had continued to expand its global offshore business and also achieved growth on blue water contracts in the Nordics, Europe and Asia as it gained new mutual business.

Last week, Skuld appointed Krester Krøger Kjær as head of Skuld Copenhagen .



Krøger Kjær succeeded Helle...

