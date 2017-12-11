Recent news:

Skuld hires SVP from Steamship Mutual

Laura Board 11 December 2017

Marine insurer Skuld has named Rachael Simpson as senior vice president at its London protection and indemnity (P&I) operations.

Simpson will focus on business development in North America and report to Matthew Burton, head of London P&I.

The executive will join in March from Steamship Mutual, where she is the underwriting manager for its American business. Prior to this, Simpson held broking roles at Aon, Benfield Corporate Risk and Marsh.

Ståle Hansen, Skuld president and CEO, said: "The North American...

