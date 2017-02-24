Recent news:

Skuld Copenhagen head unveiled

24 February 2017

Skuld has appointed Krester Krøger Kjær as head of Skuld Copenhagen, the protection and indemnity club announced today.

Krøger Kjær succeeds Helle Lehmann who, after eight years in the role, "has decided to step down and pursue new opportunities", Skuld said.

Until this appointment on 22 February, Krøger Kjær was head of claims and deputy head of the Copenhagen office. Lehmann will remain at Skuld in an advisory role until September to aid the transition.

Ståle Hansen, Skuld president and...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership