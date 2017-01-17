Recent news:

Skuld completes SMA/Gerling deal

Charlie Thomas 16 January 2017

Norway-headquartered protection and indemnity (P&I) club Skuld has completed its share purchase agreement for Skuld Marine Agency/Gerling Norway (SMA).

SMA has operated as an agent for Skuld since November 2016 for renewals attaching from 1 January 2017.

The P&I club added that 100 percent of SMA's clients renewing on 1 January had renewed on Skuld paper.

Skuld announced its intention to acquire SMA in May 2016. The purchase gives Skuld renewal rights to SMA/Gerling Norway's $40mn hull and machinery book...

