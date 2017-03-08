Recent news:

Skip Cooper becomes AmWins vice chairman

Bernard Goyder 8 March 2017

Skip Cooper, the president of wholesale broking giant AmWins, has joined the company's board as vice chairman, the firm said today.

Cooper is an AmWins veteran and has been president and a key lieutenant of CEO Steve DeCarlo since 2007.

DeCarlo said: "Skip has played a key role in shaping AmWins' strategic direction and product development efforts over the past decade."

Cooper's appointment to the board is the latest in a series of management changes at AmWins.

In November, then...

