Recent news:

Sirius picks up second A&H agency with IMG deal

Dan Ascher 26 May 2017

Sirius has acquired another accident and health (A&H) managing general underwriter - the second in as many months - marking a concerted push into the space by the carrier.

The deal saw the China Minsheng Investment-owned insurer take on Indianapolis, Indiana-based International Medical Group (IMG), a company Sirius has partnered with for more than two decades. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The group provides medical insurance products and assistance services on a global basis.

As part of...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership