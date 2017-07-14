Recent news:

Sirius expands environmental team with key hires

Ted Bunker 14 July 2017

Sirius Group has bolstered its new environmental team with two senior hires under division chief Doug Stepenosky, The Insurance Insider can report.

Stepenosky, who joined the Bermuda-based carrier earlier this year to establish and build the specialty unit, has recruited Robert Potter as senior vice president of environmental from Great American, and Bob Albanese as vice president and environmental claims manager from Starr.

Additional hires in the pipeline will shortly bring the team to 15 members, this publication understands.

"We are focused on establishing a best-in-class environmental team," Stepenosky said, with a platform launch planned for later this year.

Potter has 16 years of experience in environmental underwriting, including the last eight with Great American. He will be based in San Francisco and will act as national environmental underwriting manager for the group.

Albanese brings eight years of claims management experience to his new role plus over a decade as an environmental consultant. He will be based in Pennsylvania.

The new hires come as China Minsheng Investment-owned Sirius continues to build specialty direct lines in its US operations. It is also in the process of establishing a surety group.

This publication revealed in January that the firm had appointed leaders for the two new groups, with environmental managing director Stepenosky joining from American Financial Group's Great American unit and Tokio Marine HCC's Matt Olsen coming aboard as senior vice president of surety.

Stepenosky is based in Pennsylvania and Olsen is in Connecticut.

Stepenosky previously spent nine years at Great American, most recently as senior vice president, while Olsen was formerly vice president and underwriting director at HCC Surety Group. Olsen had worked for seven years at the Tokio Marine unit and previously had roles at Chubb, Quanta and Travelers.

Sirius recently acquired the ArmadaGlobal and International Medical Group agencies to expand its accident and health (A&H) segment.

The carrier had partnered with Indianapolis, Indiana-based International Medical for more than two decades and acquired it in May from Boston private equity firm ABRY Partners.

In April, Sirius revealed that it had added health specialist ArmadaGlobal to its A&H platform.

In both cases, Sirius left the existing management teams in place.

Sirius began hunting for acquisitions of its own after it was sold to China Minsheng last year by White Mountains.