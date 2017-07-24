Recent news:

Sirius confirms Soria Bermuda casualty hire

David Bull 24 July 2017

Sirius Group has confirmed the appointment of former QBE Re executive Erik Soria as vice president for casualty reinsurance business written by its Bermuda platform.

The Insurance Insider revealed in April that the then QBE Re Bermuda branch manager was leaving the reinsurer to join rival Sirius International on the island.

And in a statement today, Sirius said that Soria had joined the company as underwriter for its casualty portfolio, reporting directly its Bermuda CEO Warren Trace.

Soria is thought...

