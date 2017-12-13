Recent news:

Sibthorpe leaves AmTrust as Jarvis prepares to take reins

Charlie Thomas 13 December 2017

AmTrust at Lloyd's chief underwriting officer (CUO) Mike Sibthorpe has left the carrier, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Sibthorpe, who was also a member of the board at AmTrust at Lloyd's, was appointed CUO in October 2014, with oversight for the underwriting strategy of syndicates 1206, 5820, 1861 and life syndicates 44 and 779.

Prior to joining AmTrust, Sibthorpe was responsible for establishing WR Berkley Syndicate 1967 in 2009, and subsequently its managing agency platform in 2012.

He has also...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership