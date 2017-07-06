Recent news:

Shaw lands at Beach from Aon Benfield

Bernard Goyder 6 July 2017

Global (re)insurance broker Beach & Associates has recruited Daniel Shaw from Aon Benfield to run its wholesale P&C treaty division in London, the intermediary said in a statement today.

Shaw becomes a senior vice president at Beach and will report to Jason Howard, CEO for London and International.

He was most recently a North America casualty treaty reinsurance broker at Aon Benfield, where he has worked for the last 17 years. He began his insurance career at CE Heath placing...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership