Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

6 July 2017

Search archive

Shaw lands at Beach from Aon Benfield

Bernard Goyder 6 July 2017

Global (re)insurance broker Beach & Associates has recruited Daniel Shaw from Aon Benfield to run its wholesale P&C treaty division in London, the intermediary said in a statement today.

Shaw becomes a senior vice president at Beach and will report to Jason Howard, CEO for London and International.

He was most recently a North America casualty treaty reinsurance broker at Aon Benfield, where he has worked for the last 17 years. He began his insurance career at CE Heath placing...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π