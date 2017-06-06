Recent news:

Share repurchases absent at US specialty carriers

Iulia Ciutina 6 June 2017

In contrast with their Bermudian counterparts, the vast majority of US specialty (re)insurers opted out of repatriating capital to shareholders through buybacks.



The group's aggregate first quarter share repurchases dropped by 82.3 percent year-on-year to $23.5mn, with only one company - Markel - choosing this form of capital deployment.



The figure was also 78.4 percent below the group's total buybacks of $108.8mn in Q1 2015.

Markel spent $23.5mn on repurchasing shares in the quarter, a stark increase from the corresponding...

