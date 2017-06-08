Recent news:

Severe US weather losses near $3bn in May

Ted Bunker 8 June 2017

Severe US weather last month caused almost $3bn of insured losses, with nearly half the damage attributed to a single hailstorm in Colorado, according to Aon Benfield's Impact Forecasting.

Hail the size of baseballs - about 3 inches in diameter - pounded the Denver metro area and the Front Range region of the Rocky Mountains in early May. Impact Forecasting said the storm led to an estimated $1.4bn of insured losses in Colorado alone.

The storm system also hit parts...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership