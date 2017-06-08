Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

8 June 2017

Search archive

Severe US weather losses near $3bn in May

Ted Bunker 8 June 2017

Severe US weather last month caused almost $3bn of insured losses, with nearly half the damage attributed to a single hailstorm in Colorado, according to Aon Benfield's Impact Forecasting.

Hail the size of baseballs - about 3 inches in diameter - pounded the Denver metro area and the Front Range region of the Rocky Mountains in early May. Impact Forecasting said the storm led to an estimated $1.4bn of insured losses in Colorado alone.

The storm system also hit parts...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π