Senior Aon construction execs in departure lounge

David Bull 12 May 2017

Aon is parting company with a number of its senior construction executives as it executes an ongoing headcount reduction across its management ranks, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

According to sources, the departures include Henry Lombardi, global chief broking officer of Construction Services Group (CSG), which is part of Aon Risk Services (ARS). New York-based Lombardi is thought to have taken retirement.

The executive joined Aon in 2009 with the firm's acquisition of specialist construction broker Allied North America. Lombardi had been president and COO of the intermediary.

Other names at CSG identified as being subject to Aon's workforce reduction programme include executive vice president Scott Trethewey, located in Miami, and Dallas-based senior vice president Rodney Moss.

Trethewey joined Aon in 2011 from construction firm Moss & Associates, with sources suggesting the executive could be set for a move back to the sector.

Both Trethewey and Moss are understood to technically still be employees at the broker.

It is not known at this stage whether other senior executives from the Kevin White-led CSG division will come under the programme.

CSG has lost significant personnel in recent years following the defection of its former CEO Peter Arkley to Alliant, which led to two waves of departures to the California-based firm.

The latest expected exits come as Aon continues to target savings as part of a wider restructuring and repositioning initiative detailed with its first quarter earnings disclosures earlier this week (9 May).

The broking and consulting giant said that it had incurred a $103mn first quarter charge in relation to workforce reduction - an amount that was just under half the $207mn total it has targeted.

Many of the departures are likely to take the form of retirements, continuing a pattern that has already seen the exit of Aon group president Steve McGill, Aon Risk Services UK CEO Andrew Tunnicliffe and Aon Benfield chairman Mike O'Halleran, which were all announced in recent months.

Aon also confirmed it was targeting cost savings through technology rationalisation, lease consolidation and asset impairments.

The process is tied to a significant repositioning of the group following the sale of its benefits administration and HR business process outsourcing platform to Blackstone for $4.8bn.

Aon said that it expected to invest $900mn over three years in driving one operating model across the slimmed-down group.

That would include $700mn of cash charges and $200mn of capital expenditure - with $400mn of estimated savings in 2019.

It added that of the $3.0bn proceeds from the sale of part of Aon Hewitt, the remaining $2.1bn would be spread between investments in "high-growth, high-margin areas" across the group's portfolio and capital returns to shareholders.