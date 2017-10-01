Recent news:

Senate blocks bid to open US flood market to industry

Ted Bunker 29 September 2017

A measure to pry open the US flood insurance market to private insurers that passed the House of Representatives yesterday foundered in the Senate, where Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy moved to strip the provision from hurricane relief legislation.

Cassidy, a Republican, had Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduce an amendment to the bill to take out the flood measure that passed the House by a 264-155 vote earlier yesterday.

The amended bill - minus the flood insurance provision - then...

