Seeman Holtz adds to California expansion drive

Ted Bunker 19 July 2017

Expansive broker Seeman Holtz has acquired a second southern California agency, Behrooz Meimand, as it continues a drive to expand outside its home territory in Florida.

The acquisition of the Los Angeles agency that has been in business for more than 35 years is expected to bring with it "a solid book of quality client relationships", Boca Raton, Florida-based Seeman Holtz said today in announcing the deal. Terms were not disclosed.

In addition to California, Behrooz Meimand serves Nevada and...

