Recent news:

Sedgwick agrees to buy Cunningham Lindsey

John Hewitt Jones 6 December 2017

Memphis-headquartered claims management firm Sedgwick Claims Management Services has agreed to acquire loss adjuster Cunningham Lindsey for an undisclosed sum.

It is understood senior management at Cunningham Lindsey will remain in place following the sale of the CVC Capital Partners-backed company.

The loss adjusting firm was initially bought in 2012 by a consortium that included (re)insurance company Allied World and private equity firm CVC.

Cunningham Lindsey is made up of a number of business segments specialising in loss adjusting, third...

