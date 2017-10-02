Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

2 October 2017

Scor progresses plans for Iranian XoL cover

Charlie Thomas 2 October 2017

Negotiations between global reinsurer Scor and Iranian authorities appear to have taken a step forward, after Iran's insurance regulator hailed the "beneficial outcome" of recent conversations.

In a statement published this morning, Central Insurance of the Islamic Republic of Iran (CII) said it had reached an agreement for Scor to write catastrophe excess-of-loss (XoL) reinsurance in the country.

"Such an accordance is the consequence of extensive investigations and discussions conducted by [the regulator's] top executives as well as technical experts...

