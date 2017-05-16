Recent news:

Scor names Scott Emea casualty CUO

Matthew Neill 16 May 2017

Scor has hired former Markel reinsurance managing director Graeme Scott as head of casualty underwriting in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (Emea).

The executive took up the newly created role of casualty chief underwriting officer (CUO) yesterday. Scott is based in London and will report to Scor's Emea CUO Laurent Rousseau.

Scott will build a casualty team dedicated to the London market and will operate in coordination with the UK P&C treaty team led by Joanne Woodcock, the reinsurer...

