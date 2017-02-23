Recent news:

Scor hires Conran as business solutions head

Matthew Neill 23 February 2017

French reinsurer Scor has named Rachel Conran as its new head of business solutions for the company's P&C operation.

She will succeed Emmanuel Fierens, who has been appointed deputy head of underwriting management and retrocession, reporting to head of underwriting management Sylvie Van Viet.

Conran will report to deputy CEO of Scor Global P&C and head of specialty lines Benjamin Gentsch from 2 March.

She was previously global head of property at Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) for nearly...

