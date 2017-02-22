Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

22 February 2017

Scor Global P&C operating profit beats consensus

Catrin Shi 22 February 2017

Scor Global P&C reported a fourth quarter 2016 operating result of EUR177mn ($187mn), down 4 percent on the same period of the previous year but 20 percent better than the analyst consensus forecast.

Analysts had predicted a P&C operating result of EUR147mn for the quarter.

Helvea equity analyst Daniel Bischof said the "strong" Q4 P&C performance was driven by a low attritional loss ratio, a low natural catastrophe burden and higher-than-expected investment income.

Scor Global P&C reported a net technical...

