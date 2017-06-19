Recent news:

Scor branches out into US medical reinsurance

Catrin Shi 19 June 2017

Scor has entered the US medical reinsurance market, offering reinsurance coverage for health maintenance organisations (HMO) and insurers.

The reinsurer will offer provider excess and employer stop-loss insurance, subject to regulatory approval.

The coverage will be written through wholly owned affiliate General Security National Insurance Company (GSNIC), within the Scor Global Life division.

Kelly Munger leads the initiative, after a promotion from the position of senior vice president of group health reinsurance for Scor in the US. She joined Scor...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership