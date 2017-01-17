Recent news:

Scor appoints regional managing directors

Catrin Shi 16 January 2017

Scor has named two new managing directors for its Americas and Asia Pacific hubs, amid a number of senior leadership changes.

The French carrier has appointed Paul Christoff as managing director of its Americas business. Christoff had been filling the role on an interim basis following Jean-Paul Conoscente's promotion to head of Americas for P&C last year.

Christoff will take on the new position in addition to his existing responsibilities as CFO of the Americas hub. He will report to...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership