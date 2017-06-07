Recent news:

Schauble: InsurTech VCs not looking to replace carriers

Sofia Geraghty 7 June 2017

InsurTech venture capital investors seeking growth opportunities have a very different motivation to the capacity backing (re)insurance liabilities, according to Nephila managing partner Barney Schauble.

"It's very different to the capital that wants to pay your claim," he said, speaking at The Insurance Insider's InsiderTech London conference today. "There's a huge role for the existing [risk capital provider]."

In his speech, Schauble drew parallels between the growing InsurTech industry and the expansion of the ILS market over the past 20...

