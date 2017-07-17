Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

17 July 2017

SBM settles with most primary insurers over Yme loss

Matthew Neill 17 July 2017

A majority of insurers on the $500mn limit primary layer of SBM Offshore's construction all risks policy have settled with the Dutch-based offshore energy specialist for $247mn after a long-running legal battle.

In a stock exchange announcement this morning, SBM said carriers providing 73.6 percent of the insurance on the Zurich-led layer had agreed to a cash payment. However, it added that legal action against the remaining insurers, including those on two excess layers, remained ongoing pending a trial scheduled...

