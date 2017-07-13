Recent news:

Saudi Re to buy into Probitas as Istmo Re exits

Adam McNestrie 13 July 2017

Middle Eastern reinsurer Saudi Re is set to take a significant minority position believed to be upwards of 40 percent in Ash Bathia's Lloyd's start-up Probitas as its failed Panamanian backer sells out, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Istmo Re was the majority owner of Probitas' holding company, the entity which also owned the corporate member which supports the underwriting of Syndicate 1492.

Sources said that a memorandum of understanding has now been signed between the various parties. The agreement...

