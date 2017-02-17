Recent news:

Saudi insurers face lull as profits recover: AM Best

Laura Board 16 February 2017

Saudi Arabia's insurance sector recovered profitability in 2016 but faces market stagnation this year, according to AM Best.

The ratings agency said that while company disclosures suggested the market had "turned the corner" in terms of earnings, it expanded by only 1 percent last year. Growth was driven by higher rates for motor insurance, with gross premiums for the line rising by 12 percent.

But premiums from property and engineering insurance declined by about 9 percent from the previous year...

