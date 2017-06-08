Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

8 June 2017

Search archive

Sapnar warns reinsurers on mispricing in many lines

David Bull 8 June 2017


Multiple classes of reinsurance business could technically be underwater because initial accident year industry loss estimates "by and large are below where they'll turn out", according to TransRe president and CEO Mike Sapnar.

Even though ceding commissions have hit the wall, the underlying business in general is "poorly priced", Sapnar warned during a panel discussion at the Standard & Poor's Global Ratings conference today in New York.

Sapnar highlighted directors' and officers' (D&O) business, using the assumptions that there was...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π