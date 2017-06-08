Recent news:

Sapnar warns reinsurers on mispricing in many lines

David Bull 8 June 2017



Multiple classes of reinsurance business could technically be underwater because initial accident year industry loss estimates "by and large are below where they'll turn out", according to TransRe president and CEO Mike Sapnar.



Even though ceding commissions have hit the wall, the underlying business in general is "poorly priced", Sapnar warned during a panel discussion at the Standard & Poor's Global Ratings conference today in New York.



Sapnar highlighted directors' and officers' (D&O) business, using the assumptions that there was...

