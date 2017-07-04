Recent news:

Safeonline looks to private equity for growth

Catrin Shi 4 July 2017

Specialist cyber broker Safeonline is holding discussions with a number of US private equity firms to explore the prospect of finding a new backer, The Insurance Insider understands.

It is understood the London market broker is looking to secure further funding in order to position itself to take full advantage of the ever-increasing demand for cyber insurance solutions.

Sources told this publication that talks are at a very early stage, and Safeonline has not yet decided whether it will look...

