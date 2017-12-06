Recent news:

Sabre prices IPO at mid-range to attain £575mn market cap

Laura Board 6 December 2017

Private equity-backed Sabre today priced its IPO at 230 pence per share, equating to a market capitalisation for the motor insurer of £575mn ($773mn).

The final price sits in the middle of the previously announced 220 pence to 240 pence range.



The offer comprised 125 million shares, resulting in an offer size of £287.5mn, or 50 percent of Sabre's share capital.

As announced in November, Sabre will use net proceeds from the primary share sale of £206mn to purchase preference...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership