Recent news:

S&P cuts AIG rating outlook to negative

Bernard Goyder 7 June 2017

Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) has lowered AIG's rating outlook to negative from stable, saying the company has been "subpar" at meeting targets.

The revision comes less than a month after former Hamilton CEO and chairman Brian Duperreault took the reins as AIG CEO.

The ratings agency, which affirmed AIG's ratings in the Tuesday report, said AIG's recent track record of delivering on strategic goals, notably within the company's flagship P&C commercial insurance division, has been "subpar and...

