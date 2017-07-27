Recent news:

S&P downgrades Markels corporate rating to BBB

Matthew Neill 27 July 2017

Standard & Poor's (S&P) has lowered Markel's corporate rating by one step from BBB+ to BBB following the company's announcements yesterday that it would acquire State National for $919mn in cash and an industrial farm based in Miami for an estimated $255mn.

The ratings agency said the downgrade of Markel's long-term counterparty credit and senior unsecured debt ratings reflected both purchases as well as "the potential for additional large transactions in the next few years, which will negatively affect the...

