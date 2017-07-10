Recent news:

S&P cuts Allied World rating to A-

Ted Bunker 10 July 2017

Allied World has had its financial strength rating cut from A to A- by Standard & Poor's (S&P) following its $4.9bn acquisition last week by Fairfax Financial Holdings, putting the specialty insurer in line with its new parent.

Late Friday, S&P also cut its counterparty credit and senior debt ratings on Allied World to BBB- from BBB+. The outlook on the ratings was moved to stable from negative.

"We lowered the ratings on Allied World and aligned them with those...

