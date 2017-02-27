Recent news:

Ryan Specialty to buy Trident Marine Managers

Laura Board 27 February 2017

Chicago-based RSG Underwriting Managers has agreed to pay an undisclosed sum to acquire Trident Marine Managers and claims adjusting affiliates.

Trident is a specialty marine managing general agency and has operated in the energy sector for over 35 years.

Joint managing directors Martin Hayes and Michael Johnson will continue to lead Trident from its Houston headquarters under the new owner.

Miles Wuller, chief operating officer of RSG Underwriting Managers, said the purchase of Trident was a "continued execution" of its...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership