Ryan Specialty names DOnofrio as WKFC CEO

Laura Board 26 June 2017

Ryan Specialty Group (RSG) has promoted Dawn D'Onofrio to the role of CEO and president of WKFC Underwriting Managers, after Mike Sillat resigned last month.

D'Onofrio has also been made CEO and president of RSG's CorRisk Solutions unit. She was previously chief underwriting officer at both entities, managing underwriting teams responsible for property, casualty and professional lines.

Her promotion comes less than a month after The Insurance Insider reported that Sillat had resigned as CEO of the RSG-owned MGA. At...

