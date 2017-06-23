Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

23 June 2017

Ryan Specialty closes Direct sale to Kirs

Matthew Neill 23 June 2017

Chicago-based Ryan Specialty Group (RSG) has completed its sale of UK broker Ryan Direct Group to newly created Towergate parent Kirs Group.

In a statement released this morning RSG said the Ryan Direct leadership team of CEO Derek Coles and CFO Scott Hough would remain in place and that it will now operate under the name Direct Group.

The sale of the insurance services and claims management business to private equity firms Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP) and HPS Investment Partners,...

