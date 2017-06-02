Recent news:

Ryan MGA WKFC loses CEO Sillat

David Bull 2 June 2017

WKFC Underwriting Managers president and CEO Mike Sillat has resigned from the Ryan Specialty Group (RSG)-owned MGA, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

According to sources, the executive handed in his resignation last week and is thought to be leaving the RSG unit to take up a new opportunity in the sector.

Sillat also oversaw CorRisk and CivicRisk, with the MGAs all coming under RSG Underwriting Managers (RSGUM).

An RSG representative confirmed the executive's resignation and said there would be a "smooth transition" led by RSGUM director Mike Rice, the division's COO Miles Wuller and WKFC CUO Dawn D'Onofrio.

They added: "We don't expect any disruption in the service to WKFC's clients or carrier partners. The separation is amicable and we wish Mike the best."

The departure comes just over five years after Pat Ryan's RSG bought excess and surplus lines (E&S) vehicle WKFC in April 2012, adding a significant presence in the small and medium-sized enterprise segment of the US commercial market.

At the time, Ryan highlighted the agency's "strong underwriting profile" and its advanced back-office platform which had led it to go paperless in 2007.

Expansive WKFC is thought to be the largest MGA in Ryan's stable and is one of the largest E&S MGAs in the US.

It specialises in a range of P&C lines including all risk residential and commercial property, excess property and umbrella, boiler and machinery, professional liability and contractors.

WKFC writes on behalf of a range of US domestic and international carriers, including Lloyd's syndicates.

It is thought to have a major US coastal property line-slip in the London market.

The MGA distributes the majority of its products through wholesale brokers, with weather and special events program business available directly to retailers.

Sillat joined WKFC in 2002 as CFO. He took the role of COO in 2007 before becoming CEO in 2012, taking the reins from Thomas Kennedy following the transaction that brought it into the RSG fold.