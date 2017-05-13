Recent news:

Running a private company infinitely easier: Ursano

Dan Ascher 11 May 2017

TigerRisk Partners president Tony Ursano has highlighted the virtues of running a privately owned company, saying it is "infinitely" easier than operating as a publicly traded firm.

"Having been at a couple of public companies and now being at a more nimble and agile private company, I'd choose private any day of the week," Ursano said at The Insurance Insider's InsiderScope conference in New York on 9 May.

The former Willis Capital Markets & Advisory CEO dispelled the notion that private firms can struggle to recharge their coffers when needed.

"I think the good private companies will always be able to find access to capital," Ursano said.

"There are ample capital sources that exist out there and the ability to actually manage the business for the long term as a private company is infinitely easier than it is as a public company."

Ursano's views were echoed by Kip Oberting, CFO of Sirius, which was taken private by China Minsheng Investment for $2.24bn in 2015.

But he tempered his response, warning: "For the most part it depends on who your owners are, both as a public company and as a private company."

Oberting noted that listed companies such as Berkshire Hathaway, Fairfax and Markel act more like private companies.

"They have the right shareholder base that they've cultivated over the years," he said, adding that having the "wrong private company owner" could lead to a less-than-desirable situation.

The comments came in response to a question from Lloyds Bank's US insurance coverage boss Sebastian Kafetz, who asked whether insurers and brokers should subject themselves to the quarter-to-quarter financial reporting requirements of publicly traded companies in the US.

The discussion followed a speech by former AIG boss Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, who now runs privately held Starr Companies in New York.

Operating as a private company is a "hell of a lot better" than as a public company, he said. "I wouldn't be involved in a public company again no matter what."

But it is not just the quarterly reporting burden that has put Greenberg off life at a publicly held entity.

The 92-year-old was prosecuted for fraud under the Martin Act by New York's attorney general in a legal battle that lasted over a decade and ended in a settlement earlier this year.

He called the act a disgrace. "It's the only state in the US that has a provision that you can be taken to court for fraud even though there's no intent, it has to be proven.

"I fought for 12 years to prove that we did nothing improper and at the end of the day we won that. But it took 12 years to do that in the meantime what happened to the company," he said.