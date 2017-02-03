Recent news:

Run-off deals to total EUR8bn in 2017: Darag

Catrin Shi 3 February 2017

Run-off specialist Darag is expecting EUR8bn ($8.6bn) of legacy deals in Europe in 2017 as companies look to address their back books for regulatory and capital efficiency reasons.

In 2016, the European legacy market made EUR4.4bn of deals, not including those transactions where the value was undisclosed. There was also the first single EUR1bn transaction, Darag said.

"For this year, once again, we foresee a new peak," said Darag CEO Arndt Gossmann.

"We expect the total volume of non-life run-off...

