16 June 2017

Ruggieri gets BP Marsh backing for start-up

David Bull 16 June 2017

A quartet of broking executives headed by former Swett & Crawford CEO Tom Ruggieri have secured backing from BP Marsh for a US start-up in the wholesale distribution space, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

According to sources, the new venture will do business as XPT Group.

Although details of the start-up's strategy are not known at this stage, sources have suggested BP Marsh is one of a number of outside investors lined up, with management also putting up capital.

It...

