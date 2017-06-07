Recent news:

RSGs Sapphire Blue MGA picks CUO from Markel

Dan Ascher 7 June 2017

Ryan Specialty Group's healthcare MGA Sapphire Blue has hired Debra Goldberg from Markel as its chief underwriting officer.

At Markel, Goldberg was managing director for medical underwriting and worked on the insurer's medical professional liability book.

Her portfolio included allied health care, medical facility, and physician, surgeon and dentist professional liability.

The executive began her career as a medical malpractice defence attorney representing hospitals and healthcare providers against patient claims.

She has also worked as an insurance coverage lawyer focusing...

