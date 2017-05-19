Recent news:

RSG launches independent marine claims adjuster

Matthew Neill 19 May 2017

Ryan Specialty's RSG Underwriting Managers (RSGUM) has formed an independent marine consultancy and claims adjusting company.

The operation, dubbed Smooth Waters, will support RSGUM's recently formed marine practice, the Chicago-based company said.

In February RSGUM agreed to acquire specialty marine MGA Trident Marine Managers for an undisclosed sum.

RSGUM chief operating officer Miles Wuller said at the time the deal was part of a "continued execution" of its plan to build a global specialty marine business...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership