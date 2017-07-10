Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

10 July 2017

Search archive

RSG launches first LatAm MGU

Matthew Neill 10 July 2017

Chicago-based Ryan Specialty Group (RSG) has hired Pascal Alvarez to lead a new Latin American financial-lines focussed managing general underwriter (MGU), the company announced today.

The MGU, Capital Bay Underwriting, will initially write directors' and officers', professional indemnity and crime business from a Miami, Florida base, aimed at the Latin American and Caribbean markets.

Alvarez, founder of Miami and Fort Lauderdale-headquartered emerging markets carrier Gangkhar, will be joined by financial lines specialist underwriter David Gonzalez.

Alvarez previously spent 12 years...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π