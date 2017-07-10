Recent news:

RSG launches first LatAm MGU

Matthew Neill 10 July 2017

Chicago-based Ryan Specialty Group (RSG) has hired Pascal Alvarez to lead a new Latin American financial-lines focussed managing general underwriter (MGU), the company announced today.

The MGU, Capital Bay Underwriting, will initially write directors' and officers', professional indemnity and crime business from a Miami, Florida base, aimed at the Latin American and Caribbean markets.

Alvarez, founder of Miami and Fort Lauderdale-headquartered emerging markets carrier Gangkhar, will be joined by financial lines specialist underwriter David Gonzalez.

Alvarez previously spent 12 years...

