Recent news:

RSAs Robinson to join Zurich UK as CUO

John Hewitt-Jones and Adam McNestrie 5 December 2017

The managing director of RSA's global risk solutions operation is set to take up the position of chief underwriting officer at Zurich UK, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Hayley Robinson will step into the role in early January, replacing current acting CUO Michael Denton who returns to a group underwriting role at the insurer.

In her new appointment Robinson will oversee Zurich's commercial, general insurance and life lines in the UK.

RSA confirmed Robinson would leave at the turn of...

