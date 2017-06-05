Recent news:

RSA picks Luxembourg for Brexit hub

Bernard Goyder 5 June 2017

RSA is to establish a subsidiary in Luxembourg, becoming the latest carrier to pick the Grand Duchy as the location for its EU hub after Brexit.

The unit will be the headquarters of RSA's branches in Belgium, France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands, the insurer said.

The carrier also has an extensive business in Scandinavia that wrote net written premiums of £1.7bn ($2.2bn) last year.

Almost £3.1bn of premium came from RSA's UK and international unit, which includes the remaining...

