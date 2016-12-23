Recent news:

RSA hires senior UK underwriters

Laura Board 23 December 2016

RSA has made two senior UK underwriting appointments within its global risk solutions business.

Robert Kemp joins as property underwriting director following nine years at Marsh's risk management practice, where he was managing director and head of placement.

He had previously worked within the UK and Ireland property arm of Willis.

Leigh Langton joins in the newly created role of underwriting leader from XL Catlin, where he was client and distribution leader. Langton had started his career at RSA.

Both

