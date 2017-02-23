Recent news:

RSA core profits up on improved underwriting

Matthew Neill 23 February 2017

Operating profits at RSA rose 25 percent to £655mn ($816.7mn) for the full-year 2016, as the company's underwriting reform plan began to take effect.

Earnings per share rose 42 percent to 39.5p, beating the analysts' consensus of 36.0p.

The total group underwriting profit of £380mn also beat the analyst estimate of £361mn.

Pre-tax profit at the UK carrier was reported at £91mn, which took into account a £204mn adjustment for its legacy sale and £261mn of other non-operating charges.

